MUMBAI, Sept 8 Finnish industrial engine maker
Wartsila said on Tuesday that it had sacked an
unspecified number of employees at its Indian unit, after a
probe into financial and governance irregularities found
"violations and business misconduct".
Wartsila did not comment on the number of employees
involved, the precise location or on the nature of the
irregularities.
Kimmo Kohtamäki, managing director for Wärtsilä India, said
the financial impact would not be material to the broader group.
Wärtsilä has 1100 employees in India, where it builds and
maintains power plants, as well as engines to supply India's
navy and coast guard, floating cranes and offshore rigs.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in MUMBAI and Jussi Rosendahl in
HELSINKI; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)