(Updates to add details from source, Wartsila spokesman)

By Karen Rebelo and Jussi Rosendahl

MUMBAI/HELSINKI Sept 8 Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila has sacked an unspecified number of employees at its Indian unit after a probe into financial irregularities, it told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group also said the unit's managing director and chief financial officer had left the company since it found "violations and business misconduct" - but it did not say whether they had been dismissed or had left of their own accord.

Wartsila did not elaborate on the number of employees sacked or on the nature of the irregularities.

A source familiar with the situation, however, said seven to eight employees were fired after allegations that funds were misappropriated at the company's operations in Khopoli, between Mumbai and the city of Pune in western India.

Wartsila has 1,100 employees in India, where it builds and maintains power plants, as well as engines to supply India's navy and coast guard, floating cranes and offshore rigs.

Kimmo Kohtamaki, newly appointed managing director for Wartsila India, said the financial impact of the irregularities would not be material to the broader group. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in MUMBAI and Jussi Rosendahl in HELSINKI; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Pravin Char)