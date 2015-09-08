(Updates to add details from source, Wartsila spokesman)
By Karen Rebelo and Jussi Rosendahl
MUMBAI/HELSINKI Sept 8 Finnish industrial engine
maker Wartsila has sacked an unspecified number of
employees at its Indian unit after a probe into financial
irregularities, it told Reuters on Tuesday.
The group also said the unit's managing director and chief
financial officer had left the company since it found
"violations and business misconduct" - but it did not say
whether they had been dismissed or had left of their own accord.
Wartsila did not elaborate on the number of employees sacked
or on the nature of the irregularities.
A source familiar with the situation, however, said seven to
eight employees were fired after allegations that funds were
misappropriated at the company's operations in Khopoli, between
Mumbai and the city of Pune in western India.
Wartsila has 1,100 employees in India, where it builds and
maintains power plants, as well as engines to supply India's
navy and coast guard, floating cranes and offshore rigs.
Kimmo Kohtamaki, newly appointed managing director for
Wartsila India, said the financial impact of the irregularities
would not be material to the broader group.
