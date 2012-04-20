HELSINKI, April 20 Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker Wartsila reported first-quarter
operating profit and sales below market estimates on Friday.
January-March operating profit, excluding one-off items,
fell 10 percent year-on-year to 102 million euros ($134
million), missing an average forecast of 109 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Wartsila repeated it expects full-year 2012 sales to grow
around 5-10 percent year-on-year and its operating profit margin
to be 10-11 percent.
($1 = 0.7609 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)