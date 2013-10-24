* Wartsila Q3 operating profit 138 mln euros vs 132 mln in
* Orders down, but shares up 4 pct
* Cargotec to cut more jobs as profit falls
HELSINKI, Oct 24 Power plant and ship engine
manufacturer Wartsila posted a stronger than expected
rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, one of the few big Finnish
concerns to resist the pull of Europe's economic downturn.
Wartsila said its order book has taken a hit from customers
delaying investments, but stronger profit still helped to lift
its shares 2.7 percent to 32.79 euros by 1254 GMT, one of the
biggest rises in Helsinki's flat HEX25 index.
Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said expansion beyond
Europe, particularly in power generation, had helped to
stabilise results.
"The power generation business is truly global, and slow
development in Europe is compensated by growth in the emerging
markets," he told Reuters.
A 14 percent drop in orders, however, prompted Wartsila to
trim its 2013 sales growth forecast to 0-5 percent from the
previous estimate of up to 10 percent.
Rosengren said a "true pickup in the ordering trend requires
positive macroeconomic development".
Finland is one of the euro zone's few remaining triple-A
rated countries, but it fell into recession this year as the
weakness of the zone's economy hurt its core paper and shipping
industries.
Cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec suffered
a more direct hit from a slowdown in demand for Finnish exports.
It said it was cutting up to 250 more jobs after
third-quarter operating profit, excluding restructuring costs,
fell 9 percent to 35.4 million euros.
Cargotec had already flagged weak results and cut its
full-year outlook as its MacGregor unit, which makes hatch
covers and cranes for ships, suffered from a decline in merchant
ship sales. Cargotec's shares were down 1.6 percent at 1254 GMT
to 27.68 euros.
Shrinkage in the global mining industry hurt Finnish
engineering company Metso and its Swedish rival
Sandvik, both of which announced weak numbers on
Thursday. Metso's shares were down almost 3 percent.
But Wartsila saw signs of an upturn among its shipping and
shipbuilding clients, forecasting that orders for product
tankers, large container ships and gas carriers would pick up.
Wartsila has been trying to develop its business with new
industrial technologies such as "scrubbers" that help to cut the
sulphur oxide in ship exhausts, with an eye on what Rosengren
said was likely to be a tightening of emission regulations.
Its third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items,
rose to 138 million euros ($190 million) from 113 million a year
earlier, beating the average forecast of 132 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kevin Liffey)