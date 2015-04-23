(Adds CEO comment, detail)
HELSINKI, April 23 Finnish industrial engine
maker Wartsila posted first-quarter results below
market expectations on Thursday as low crude prices curbed
offshore firms' demand for vessels and power plant investments
fell.
Core operating profit rose to 100 million euros ($107
million) in the period from 98 million a year earlier. That
compared with analysts' average expectation of 113 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
"Low oil prices are causing a wait and see attitude among
offshore customers that, combined with subdued vessel
contracting, resulted in fewer orders being received within the
Ship Power business," chief executive Bjorn Rosengren said.
He said he believed market sentiment was improving in the
power plants business.
In the quarter, 18 percent of Wartsila's sales came from its
ship engine division, while 32 percent came from power plants
and 49 percent from services.
Wartsila reiterated its full-year forecast for sales growth
of up to 10 percent and a core operating profit margin of
12.0-12.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
David Clarke)