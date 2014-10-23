* Q3 adjusted EBIT 142 mln euros vs 144 mln in poll
* Order intake 1.31 bln euros vs 1.16 bln in poll
* CEO says putting focus on M&A
* Shares rise 1.7 pct
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Oct 23 Industrial engine
maker Wartsila has posted stronger-than-expected
quarterly order intake and lifted its full-year profitability
outlook, on the back of better business for its power plants,
gas handling systems and cruise vessel engines.
Finnish-based Wartsila's third-quarter order intake rose 21
percent from a year ago to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion),
well above the 1.16 billion expected on average by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
"I am confident that the positive trend in order development
will continue during the upcoming quarter," Chief Executive
Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.
Wartsila said it expected its operating profit margin for
the full year to be in the range of 11.5 to 12.0 percent, a
slight upward revision from its previous outlook of around 11.5
percent, while repeating it saw sales growth of around 5
percent.
Rosengren told Reuters the company was focused on
acquisitions.
"We have a strong balance sheet, good financials, and we
have a lot of opportunities on the M&A side ... We have a lot of
things ongoing and hopefully we can inform the market soon that
something is happening on that side."
Wartsila's underlying operating profit in the third quarter
was 142 million euros, down from 148 million in the year-ago
period and slightly below analysts' average forecast of 144
million.
Shares in the company rose 1.7 percent by 1143 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.7896 euro)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton and David Holmes)