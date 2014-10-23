* Q3 adjusted EBIT 142 mln euros vs 144 mln in poll

* Order intake 1.31 bln euros vs 1.16 bln in poll

* CEO says putting focus on M&A

* Shares rise 1.7 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, share reaction)

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Oct 23 Industrial engine maker Wartsila has posted stronger-than-expected quarterly order intake and lifted its full-year profitability outlook, on the back of better business for its power plants, gas handling systems and cruise vessel engines.

Finnish-based Wartsila's third-quarter order intake rose 21 percent from a year ago to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion), well above the 1.16 billion expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"I am confident that the positive trend in order development will continue during the upcoming quarter," Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

Wartsila said it expected its operating profit margin for the full year to be in the range of 11.5 to 12.0 percent, a slight upward revision from its previous outlook of around 11.5 percent, while repeating it saw sales growth of around 5 percent.

Rosengren told Reuters the company was focused on acquisitions.

"We have a strong balance sheet, good financials, and we have a lot of opportunities on the M&A side ... We have a lot of things ongoing and hopefully we can inform the market soon that something is happening on that side."

Wartsila's underlying operating profit in the third quarter was 142 million euros, down from 148 million in the year-ago period and slightly below analysts' average forecast of 144 million.

Shares in the company rose 1.7 percent by 1143 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.7896 euro) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Holmes)