(In second paragraph, corrects figure to 21 percent, from 9
percent.)
HELSINKI Oct 17 Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than expected
rise in quarterly operating profit and raised its full-year
outlook due to strong ship power sales.
July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items,
rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($147.16 million), beating
all analysts' forecasts which averaged 104 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Wartsila said on Wednesday it now expects full-year 2012
sales to grow 10-15 percent and operating profit margin to be
10.5-11 percent. It previously forecast a 5-10 percent rise in
sales and a margin of 10-11 percent.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
(news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)