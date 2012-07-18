HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker Wartsila reported a surprise fall in
second-quarter operating profit due to slightly
weaker-than-expected sales.
April-June operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 3
percent year-on-year to 113 million euros ($138 million),
missing an average forecast of 120 million euros in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Wartsila repeated on Wednesday it expects full-year 2012
sales to grow around 5-10 percent year-on-year and its operating
profit margin to be 10-11 percent.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)