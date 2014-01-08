Jan 8 Rolls-Royce is in talks to buy the
marine propulsion unit of Finnish power plant and ship engine
maker Wartsila, Bloomberg reported, citing three
people familiar with the matter.
However, Wartsila may oppose the sale, the sources told
Bloomberg. The company has refused other approaches for the
unit, where it sees potential for growth, the report added. ()
Wartsila's ship power unit accounted for 28 percent of group
net sales in 2012.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, lowered its profit
guidance for its marine business in November, from modest growth
to broadly flat.
The company generated 18 percent of its 2012 revenue from
the marine division.
Rolls-Royce and Wartsila were not available for comments
outside regular business hours.