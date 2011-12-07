* Sees $49 mln, or $1/shr, charge in Q4
* To take total charge of $95 mln
* To exit paper and color business
Dec 7 Wausau Paper said it will
close its Brokaw paper mill in Wisconsin, cut 450 jobs and exit
its print and color business, making it the latest paper company
to shut down plants.
Rising costs of key raw materials, such as recycled fibre
and energy, and lower demand from China have hit paper
companies.
"Our decision to exit print & color was ultimately driven by
dramatic and irreversible market demand decline," Chief
Executive Thomas Howatt said in a statement.
In October, Verso Paper Corp said it will cut 300
jobs and shut down three paper machines permanently to reduce
its annual production capacity by 11 percent.
Last year, Canadian paper maker Catalyst Paper Corp
permanently shut the 58-year-old Elk Falls paper mill and paper
recycling operation in Coquitlam.
Mosinee, Wisconsin-based Wausau, which will cut both
contractual and permanent jobs, expects after-tax
closure-related costs and impairment charges of about $49
million, or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter.
The company expects to incur total charges of about $95
million, it said in a filing.
The company, which produces and markets specialty papers for
industrial, commercial and consumer end markets, said the Brokaw
mill will be permanently closed by March end.
Wausau will exit the print and color business by selling the
brands it owned to Neenah Paper Inc. Financial details of
the deal were not disclosed.
Wausau Paper shares, which have shed about 9 percent of
their value this year, closed at $8.12 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.