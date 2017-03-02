March 2 Rachel Dolezal, a former civil rights
activist who was embroiled in controversy after identifying as
black despite being the biological daughter of white parents,
has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, court records
showed on Thursday.
Diallo, 39, was profiled in a story last week by British
newspaper The Guardian that mentioned she had changed her name
on legal documents.
Court records posted online by Spokane County, in Washington
state, indicated that Dolezal petitioned to change her name to
Diallo, which has African roots, and that a judge granted the
request last Oct. 7.
She could not immediately be reached for comment.
Dolezal resigned in 2015 as president of the Spokane chapter
of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored
People, following an uproar when media reports disclosed her
parents were white.
Diallo was raised in a home with adopted black siblings,
attended historically black Howard University in Washington,
D.C., and has produced artwork and taught classes about black
culture. Her parents have told U.S. media she has Caucasian
roots.
Despite receiving heavy criticism for identifying as
African-American, Diallo has continued to insist she considers
herself to be black.
She told The Guardian she had been unable to obtain even a
low-level job, receiving only offers to appear in reality
television and pornographic films. She also said she had to
resort to food stamps to feed her family and feared she might
become homeless.
"Right now the only place that I feel understood and
completely accepted is with my kids and my sister," Diallo told
The Guardian.
