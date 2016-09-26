Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington, U.S. September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

An image taken from security video shows the gunman who opened fire in the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington on Friday night, released by the Washington State Patrol, September 24, 2016. Washington State Patrol/Handout via REUTERS

Arcan Cetin, 20, of Oak Harbor is seen in a Washington State Department of Licensing photo released by the Washington State Patrol after they named him as a suspect in a mass shooting in Burlington, Washington, U.S. September 24, 2016. Washington State Patrol/Handout via Reuters

Investigators were working to determine what led a gunman to open fire and kill five people in a department store at a Washington state mall, police said on Sunday after arresting a 20-year-old suspect in the deadly rampage.

Police took Turkish-born Arcan Cetin into custody on Saturday evening in Oak Harbor, about 30 miles (48 km) southwest of Burlington where the shooting occurred on Friday night.

Cetin's demeanor when apprehended was "zombie like," police said at a news conference. He was unarmed and did not run from officers, they said.

A motive for the rampage remains unclear and Cetin, who is due to appear in court on Monday, has not been charged.

The FBI said while they had no indication the attack was a "terrorism act," it could not rule out that possibility.

Cetin, who police said is a legal, permanent resident of the United States, is accused of opening fire in the cosmetics section of a Macy's department store at Cascade Mall, killing four women and a man.

Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the mall without a rifle but he was later spotted on video in the store brandishing a weapon, police said. The rifle was recovered at the mall.

The attack followed a series of violent outbursts at shopping centers across the United States, including the stabbing of nine people at a Minnesota center last weekend.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions in the United States after a succession of seemingly random attacks in public places, ranging from a gay night club in Orlando, Florida, to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

Investigators planned to search Cetin's Oak Harbor residence, vehicle and interview witnesses on Sunday to collect evidence and "build as good as a case as you can," said Sergeant Mark Francis, a spokesman for the Washington State Police.

Police have reports that Cetin's ex-girlfriend worked at the Macy's, Francis said. The possible connection was under investigation.

Cetin has a criminal record that includes three domestic violence charges in which his stepfather was the victim, the Seattle Times reported, citing court records.

He also was arrested for drunken driving and barred by a judge in December from possessing a firearm, the newspaper reported without providing details. Reuters was unable to confirm the reports.

Police did not identify the victims but local media said they ranged in age from mid-teens to mid-90s, and included a mother and her daughter. The Skagit County Coroner's Office said it planned to release information about shooting victims on Monday.

