SEATTLE, April 9 A man accused of murder who escaped from a Seattle-area psychiatric hospital this week was recaptured late on Friday following an extensive manhunt, Washington State Patrol said.

Anthony Garver, 28, was one of two accused criminals who broke out of Western State Hospital on Wednesday.

The other patient, Mark Adams, 58, was recaptured soon after but Garver managed to elude authorities for 48 hours until his capture in Spokane, about 287 miles (462 km) from the hospital, state police said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)