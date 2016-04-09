SEATTLE, April 9 A man accused of murder who
escaped from a Seattle-area psychiatric hospital this week was
recaptured late on Friday following an extensive manhunt,
Washington State Patrol said.
Anthony Garver, 28, was one of two accused criminals who
broke out of Western State Hospital on Wednesday.
The other patient, Mark Adams, 58, was recaptured soon after
but Garver managed to elude authorities for 48 hours until his
capture in Spokane, about 287 miles (462 km) from the hospital,
state police said.
