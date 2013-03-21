March 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday raised the District of Columbia's general obligation
bonds rating to AA-minus from A-plus.
The rating upgrades reflects the district's "improved
financial position which has been strengthened by its strong
revenue performance," said S&P credit analyst Le T. Quach.
The outlook is stable.
The upgrade also incorporates "the rebuilding of reserves in
accordance with the district's recently adopted new reserve
policies. In addition, district revenue forecasts further
indicate growth through fiscal 2017, although we expect ongoing
federal consolidation to drag down growth," the rating agency
said in a statement.