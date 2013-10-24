By John Whitesides
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The bitter budget fight in
Congress that shuttered the U.S. government this month was a
success for conservatives even though various polls indicate it
damaged them politically, Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on
Thursday.
Cruz - a ringleader of conservative Republicans' push to hold
up government funding to try to weaken Democratic President
Barack Obama's healthcare law - told the Reuters Washington
Summit that although the effort did not yield changes to
"Obamacare," it did ignite Tea Party grassroots activists and
intensify scrutiny of the law.
An unapologetic Cruz, whose tactics in targeting Obamacare
drew heavy criticism from Democrats and some fellow Republicans,
defended his actions and vowed to keep the debate over the
healthcare law front and center in the next round of budget
battles early next year.
"I think we accomplished a great deal. We saw the grassroots
become energized, we saw the House of Representatives listen to
the people. That's a powerful demonstration of what can happen,"
the freshman senator said.
Cruz praised Tea Party conservatives who have challenged the
Republican "establishment," and said some Senate Republicans who
refused to back him during the shutdown fight could face
consequences at the ballot box in 2014. The Tea Party advocates
for small government and low taxes.
His words echoed those of groups such as the Senate
Conservatives Fund (SCF), a Tea Party-backed organization that
has signaled it will target incumbents including Kentucky
Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate.
McConnell helped to broker the deal that ended the shutdown
without significant changes to Obamacare.
SCF has announced that it will support McConnell's Tea
party-aligned challenger in the Republican primary, Louisville
businessman Matt Bevin.
Even as he seemed to encourage such challenges to his own
party's leadership in the Senate, Cruz said it was not likely
that he would campaign in any Republican Senate primaries with
incumbents next year.
'TRYING TO MAKE D.C. LISTEN'
Opinion polls indicate that Americans blame Republicans more
than Democrats or Obama for the unpopular 16-day shutdown and
near-default by the U.S. government.
Approval ratings for the party have plunged heading into an
election year in which Republicans will try to gain a net of six
seats to take over the Democrat-led Senate, while trying to keep
Democrats from gaining a net of 17 seats to take over the House.
Cruz said on Thursday the polls overstated Americans'
dissatisfaction with Republicans during the shutdown fight.
Outside Washington, public reaction to his effort - including
his highly publicized, 21-hour speech against Obamacare on the
Senate floor - had been positive and "breathtaking," he said.
"The most important thing this battle was about was not
Obamacare, it wasn't even the federal budget. It was trying to
make D.C. listen, trying to change the culture," Cruz said.
"Unfortunately, the Senate didn't listen this time. But
ultimately I hope they will."
Cruz, who sidestepped a question about whether he might run
for president in 2016, has been criticized for pushing
Republicans into an unwinnable confrontation with Obama over the
healthcare law, the president's signature domestic achievement.
Cruz blamed the failure to win concessions from Obama during
the fiscal impasse on the 27 Senate Republicans who deserted him
and voted for final passage of the budget deal. He said a
unified Republican front could have forced Obama to retreat on
the healthcare law.
"The House Republicans demonstrated a profile in courage by
listening to their constituents," Cruz said.
"If Senate Republicans had stood unified with House
Republicans, I believe we would have achieved meaningful relief
for Americans," he said.
'PLENTY OF TIME'
The deal approved by Congress this month postponed the next
budget fight until early next year. But Cruz said he had not
decided which tactics or strategies he would use in battling
Obamacare in the months ahead.
"There will be plenty of time between now and then to talk
about specific strategic tactical steps," Cruz said.
He predicted that Obamacare would continue to be a
significant issue through the 2014 elections. Conservative
groups such as SCF and Club for Growth are targeting McConnell
and other Senate Republicans - including Mississippi's Thad
Cochran - who have drawn primary challengers from Tea
Party-backed candidates.
Cruz suggested he sympathizes with the Tea Party challengers
because of his own beginning in national politics last year - as
an underdog Senate candidate who ran a grassroots campaign and
defeated Texas' establishment-backed lieutenant governor, David
Dewhurst, in the Republican primary.
"I don't feel (always backing fellow Republican incumbents)
would be consistent with the promises I made to the men and
women who elected me," Cruz said. "I don't think it would be
consistent with those promises to say, 'Well, now that I'm here,
I'll endorse all the incumbents.' "
IN PRAISE OF THE TEA PARTY
Cruz's hard-charging, high-profile style has proven highly
divisive in the typically genteel Senate, alienating even some
fellow Republicans who have called him a bully with an oversized
appetite for publicity.
He acknowledged the criticism and said the Tea Party's
impact on American politics is "terrifying" to many Washington
politicians.
"The Tea Party has been much maligned by D.C. politicians,
(but) I think the Tea Party is one of the most exciting
developments in modern times," Cruz said.
"The Tea Party is led by thousands of grassroots leaders
across the country organically, from the people. That is a world
in which a great many elected officials in Washington don't know
how to survive."
(Additional reporting by Paige Gance; Editing by David Lindsey
and Philip Barbara)