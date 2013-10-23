* SEIU's effort could become key backstop for 'Obamacare'
* Paper, phone applications used to work around website
* Contractors handling applications could be stretched
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 As the Obama administration
scrambles to fix a balky healthcare website that has frustrated
millions of Americans, one of the nation's largest unions is
trying to persuade hundreds of thousands of uninsured people to
begin signing up for health coverage by phone and on paper.
The Service Employees International Union, which represents
about 2.1 million workers, is working in 23 communities across
the United States to help its members and others sign up for
insurance under the law known as "Obamacare," SEIU President
Mary Kay Henry told the Reuters Summit this week.
She described a massive outreach effort that could wind up
as a crucial backstop in the troubled rollout of one of the most
ambitious social safety-net programs since the 1960s.
The Obama administration hopes to sign up at least 7 million
Americans before a March 2014 deadline, and is counting on
allies such as the SEIU for help in reaching the 25 million
Americans who would qualify for benefits.
Henry said the glitches plaguing the healthcare.gov website
have not been much of a factor in her union's efforts so far.
At county fairs and inner-city farmers' markets, and through
door-to-door canvassing, the union has found that most of those
who would benefit from the law generally are not ready to sign
up because they first need to learn how it works, Henry said on
Tuesday.
"The website is an issue, but in our experience it's not
really the way people are choosing to enroll," Henry said.
"It's sort of like buying a car, or assessing car insurance.
People check in with their family, friends or neighbors in order
to navigate a system that they have no experience with," she
said.
The SEIU, which represents healthcare, building-services and
public-sector workers, has trained hundreds of union members to
explain the law's benefits to families, friends, neighbors or
people they meet at health fairs, she said.
Some 300,000 of the union's workers who currently lack
insurance could benefit from the law, either through an
expansion of the Medicaid program for low-income Americans or
through subsidized private insurance, Henry said.
The administration set up its website to enable uninsured
Americans to easily find healthcare options and prices, but the
site has been plagued by technical problems since its launch on
Oct. 1. The process generally has worked more smoothly in the 14
states that have set up online exchanges of their own rather
than relying on the federal government's site.
'NOT THE HUGE DEBACLE'
For those who have spent their lives one costly hospital
visit away from financial ruin, the law's shaky rollout has been
dwarfed by the possibility of getting affordable health
insurance, Henry said.
"It is not the huge debacle that you hear in Washington,"
she said. "People want health coverage, and they're going to
figure out how to get through the obstacles to make it happen."
Insurance executives, policy specialists and former
administration officials say the website's problems need to be
sorted out by mid-November to ensure that large numbers of
enrollees, especially young adults, can be processed by a Dec.
15 deadline for those seeking coverage starting Jan. 1.
In the meantime, the SEIU has resorted to paper forms to
sign up those who are interested, or telephoning applications in
to the government's call centers.
"We're running phone banks, much as we do in a political
election, driving people to community centers. We're doing sort
of group orientation because it's the way around the website,"
Henry said.
That approach could buy time for the Obama administration to
fix the website, but it also could lead to complications in
processing applications for coverage in the coming weeks.
Paper applications must be mailed to the government, which
matches applicants with available insurance programs. The
results are supposed to be mailed back about two weeks later,
and at that point applicants have to pick which type of coverage
they want and mail their choices back to the government.
Henry said that SEIU workers will have to ensure that
applicants who they are helping take that second step of mailing
in their insurance choices.
In the coming weeks, she said, the union will tout
Obamacare's benefits before launching a big push to sign up
people in the first part of December.
That could lead to crushing traffic at the healthcare.gov
site. It's also unclear whether contractors handling paper and
phone applications for the Obamacare program will be able to
keep up with the volume if the website does not improve soon.
So far, most visitors to the online exchanges seem to be
window shopping. About 58 percent of visitors said they just
wanted to learn more about their coverage options, while 32
percent said they were looking to purchase healthcare insurance,
according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.
The SEIU says it is talking to tens of thousands of
Americans each week about the law. Union members in Illinois
made 7,000 phone calls on Oct. 1 and activists in California
have reached more than 100,000 households so far, SEIU officials
said. Members also are knocking on about 1,800 doors a day in
New York City.
