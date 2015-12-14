An Uber car is seen parked with the driver's lunch left on the dashboard in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN FRANCISCO Seattle on Monday became the first major U.S. city to pass a law giving drivers for Uber and Lyft the right to unionise, the latest twist in a heated debate about how workers for app-based ride services should be treated.

The law approved by the Seattle City Council recognises the right of drivers for on-demand ride companies known as Transportation Network Companies, as well as taxi and other for-hire drivers, to collectively negotiate on pay and working conditions.

