Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
SAN FRANCISCO Seattle on Monday became the first major U.S. city to pass a law giving drivers for Uber and Lyft the right to unionise, the latest twist in a heated debate about how workers for app-based ride services should be treated.
The law approved by the Seattle City Council recognises the right of drivers for on-demand ride companies known as Transportation Network Companies, as well as taxi and other for-hire drivers, to collectively negotiate on pay and working conditions.
(Reporting By Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW Group will raise its annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.