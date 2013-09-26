WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Washington, D.C., could have
a new chief financial officer before the end of the year,
officials said on Thursday, after the city's mayor nominated
Jeffrey DeWitt, currently the CFO of Phoenix, Arizona, for the
post.
DeWitt would replace Natwar Gandhi, who is retiring after
helping guide the capital city's financial turnaround over more
than a decade and who called the selection of DeWitt an
"inspired choice."
Mayor Vincent Gray will send the nomination to the city
council by Monday.
The city council's finance committee will then review the
application, and could send the nomination to the full body for
a vote by the middle of November, said the committee's chairman,
Jack Evans, at a press conference. Still, Evans did not commit
to approving the nomination.
A city without a state, Washington had a history of
financial troubles that led the federal government to take
control of its operations in the 1990s.
The chief financial officer is independent of the city's
political leadership, and rating agencies consider the strong,
separate office a plus for the city's credit. Gandhi is often
lauded for pushing the city into an era of fiscal responsibility
complete with annual budget surpluses and high credit ratings.
Dewitt has been the Phoenix finance chief since March 2009,
and his experience overseeing a $7 billion debt portfolio and
helping the city maintain top credit ratings during the housing
downturn will serve Washington well, Gray said.
One of the heads of the search committee for the CFO
opening, economist and former Federal Reserve vice chairman
Alice Rivlin, said competition for the post was fierce and the
list of applicants "was not short."
Addressing questions about how he would maintain the
independence of the office, DeWitt said he is known for
collaborating with elected officials. Still, he said, he would
make "reasonable and rational estimates" in revenue projections
regardless of possible political pressure so the city could
avoid cutting spending or using reserves.
DeWitt also emphasized his passion for technology, saying he
would quickly set to work updating the city's tax system.
Gandhi's tenure included a 2007 scandal where tax office
employees embezzled $48 million by issuing false refunds in an
outdated property tax system.