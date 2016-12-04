WASHINGTON Dec 4 Washington police said on
Sunday they detained a man wielding an assault rifle who entered
a pizza restaurant that was the target of fake news reports it
was operating a child abuse ring led by Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton and her top campaign aide.
An unidentified 35-year-old man was being held for
questioning after police were called to the Comet Ping Pong
restaurant in Washington near the Maryland border, said Aquita
Brown, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department in
the nation's capital.
Brown said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.
A Reuters witness at the restaurant with his one-year-old
child said it was crowded when the gunman entered, with many
families dining.
It was unclear whether the man was aware of the internet
postings about Comet. Police said there was no active
investigation of child abuse allegations there.
Last month, various media outlets, including the Washington
Post and New York Times, reported on internet postings that had
sparked death threats against the owner of the restaurant. The
attack on Comet was considered an example of how fake news
reports that proliferated during the election year impacted
people's lives.
The police department said in a statement that it is
"monitoring the situation and aware of general threats being
made against this establishment."
"We've directed the staff to notify MPD should they receive
specific threats or have concerns about their safety."
The Reuters witness who was inside Comet at around 3 p.m. ET
(2000 GMT) said he was paying his bill when he saw a man
entering the restaurant's front door. "It appeared to us he had
a long rifle with him. We scattered," he said.
The restaurant began to empty and some staff also exited,
according to the witness.
A police department tweet later stated, "Suspect armed
w/assault rifle taken into custody."
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Mary Milliken)