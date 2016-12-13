WASHINGTON Dec 13 A North Carolina man faces a
preliminary court hearing on Tuesday on a charge of shooting a
rifle inside a Washington pizzeria that fake news stories
claimed was a front for a child sex ring.
Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Durham, North Carolina, is
accused of firing an AR-15 assault rifle inside the crowded
Comet Ping Pong restaurant on Dec. 4. No one was
injured.
Welch will appear in District of Columbia Superior Court
accused of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge
of a firearm, and other weapons charges.
Welch told police he wanted to free children from a
pedophilia ring that bogus news stories said 2016 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ran out of the
restaurant.
The stories were an example of a proliferation of fake news
reports during the U.S. election cycle, often disseminated
through websites purporting to be news outlets and quoting bogus
sources.
The hearing had been scheduled for last week but a judge
delayed it to give Welch's attorney, a federal public defender,
more time to investigate and to let family members attend.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bill
Trott)