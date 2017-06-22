By Gina Cherelus
| June 22
June 22 A North Carolina man who wielded an
assault rifle inside a Washington pizzeria after a fake online
report that it was a cover for a child abuse ring was sentenced
to four years in prison on Thursday, prosecutors said.
Edgar Welch, 29, pleaded guilty in March to charges of
assault with a dangerous weapon and interstate transportation of
a firearm and ammunition in relation to the Dec. 4 incident at
the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in northwest Washington.
Welch, of Salisbury, North Carolina, told authorities he had
been trying to investigate an online conspiracy theory, known as
"Pizzagate," that claimed the eatery was a front for a pedophile
ring led by then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton.
"It was never my intention to harm or frighten innocent
lives, but I realize now just how foolish and reckless my
decision was," Welch said in a defense sentencing memo in which
he asked for an 18-month sentence.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said during the sentencing that
it had been "sheer luck" no one was hurt and that the extent of
the recklessness in the case was "breathtaking," according to a
statement by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
Welch was armed with an AR-15 rifle loaded with 29 rounds of
ammunition, as well as a loaded revolver, when he marched into
the restaurant and pointed a weapon at an employee and then
fired multiple rounds into a door, prosecutors said.
Customers and employees fled the scene and no one was hurt.
Welsh was arrested outside the restaurant, and a shotgun and
more ammunition were found in his car, prosecutors said.
The attack was widely seen at the time as an example of how
fake news reports that proliferated on the internet during the
2016 election could have a real-world impact on people's lives.
According to court documents, Welch had binge-watched
YouTube videos about the alleged child-trafficking ring on Dec.
1 before deciding on his plan to invade the pizzeria.
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Cynthia Osterman)