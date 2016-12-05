WASHINGTON Dec 5 The White House on Monday
condemned a surge in politically motivated fake news after one
such bogus story allegedly prompted a man to walk into a crowded
Washington pizzeria and fire a gun.
A North Carolina man was arrested at the Comet Ping Pong
restaurant on Sunday after he showed up with an assault rifle.
The man said he wanted to investigate reports that claimed the
restaurant was the hub of a child sex ring organized by former
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Police arrested him and the incident ended without
bloodshed.
"There's no denying the corrosive effect these false reports
have had on our political debate. And that's concerning in a
political context," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a
briefing. "It's deeply troubling that some of these false
reports could lead to violence."
The restaurant and its workers were the target of social
media threats ahead of the Nov. 8 election after fake news
stories, known as "Pizzagate," claimed that Clinton and her
campaign chief John Podesta were running a child sex ring out of
the pizzeria.
Republican Donald Trump won the election.
The Comet Ping Pong case was one example of a proliferation
of fake news reports during the election year, often
disseminated through websites purporting to be news outlets and
quoting unnamed or bogus sources.
The suspect in Sunday's incident was Edgar Maddison Welch,
28, of Salisbury, North Carolina. He was accused by police of
assault with a dangerous weapon, which carries a sentence of up
to 10 years in prison, and other charges. Police seized an AR-15
military-style rifle, a .38-caliber handgun and a shotgun.
It was not immediately known if Welch had a lawyer.
Welch pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of
driving while impaired, a clerk with the Rowan County Court in
North Carolina said.
Hours after Sunday's incident, the bogus sex ring story was
given a boost by Michael Flynn Jr., the son of retired
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, Trump's pick to be his
national security adviser.
"Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story.
The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many
'coincidences' tied to it," Flynn tweeted, referring to the leak
of emails tied to Podesta during the campaign.
The elder Flynn tweeted the false story a few days before
the election as well.
Earnest said President Barack Obama "is concerned that that
kind of harsh, sometimes violent rhetoric obscures legitimate
policy debates that we should be having in this country."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott
Malone and Frances Kerry)