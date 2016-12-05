(Recasts with Welch statement, charges)
WASHINGTON Dec 5 A man charged with firing an
assault rifle in a packed Washington pizzeria on Sunday told
police he had read online that children were being held as sex
slaves there and he wanted to rescue them, police said on
Monday.
The Comet Ping Pong restaurant for weeks had been the
subject of fake news stories claiming falsely that it was the
hub of a child sex ring organized by 2016 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The stories were an example of a proliferation of fake news
reports during the election year, often disseminated through
websites purporting to be news outlets and quoting bogus
sources.
Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Durham, North Carolina, was
charged on Monday with four criminal counts, including assault
with a dangerous weapon for firing his AR-15-style weapon three
times while searching Comet Ping Pong for the child sex slaves
that he told police he believed were being held there.
He surrendered peacefully after finding no such victims. No
one was hurt in the incident.
The restaurant had faced social media threats ahead of the
Nov. 8 election after fake news stories, known as "Pizzagate,"
claimed that Clinton and campaign chief John Podesta were
running a child sex ring out of the pizzeria.
The White House on Monday condemned the surge in similar
politically motivated fake news, calling the stories "corrosive"
to democracy.
"There's no denying the corrosive effect these false reports
have had on our political debate. And that's concerning in a
political context," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a
briefing. "It's deeply troubling that some of these false
reports could lead to violence."
It was not immediately known if Welch had a lawyer.
Welch pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of
driving while impaired, a Rowan County Court clerk in North
Carolina said.
Hours after Sunday's incident, the sex ring story was
boosted by Michael Flynn Jr., the son of retired Lieutenant
General Michael Flynn, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick
to be national security adviser.
"Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story.
The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many
'coincidences' tied to it," Flynn tweeted, referring to the leak
of emails tied to Podesta during the campaign.
The elder Flynn tweeted the false story a few days before
the election as well.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott
Malone and Jonathan Oatis)