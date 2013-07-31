WASHINGTON, July 31 Moody's Investors Service
said on Wednesday it revised its outlook for Washington, D.C.,
to stable from negative, largely because fears that federal
spending cuts would damage the economy of the nation's capital
have not been realized.
"Federal budget cuts that began to be implemented this
spring have had a moderate impact on the local economy, and in
our opinion, over the outlook horizon that impact will not be as
severe as it seemed when the negative outlook was assigned," the
rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's affirmed its Aa2 general obligation bond rating for
the district's debt, affecting about $2.2 billion of outstanding
bonds. Its outlook is now in line with the two other rating
agencies, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's Ratings Service.