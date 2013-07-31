WASHINGTON, July 31 Moody's Investors Service
said on Wednesday it revised its outlook for Washington, D.C.,
to stable from negative, largely because fears that federal
spending cuts would damage the economy of the nation's capital
have not been realized.
"Federal budget cuts that began to be implemented this
spring have had a moderate impact on the local economy, and in
our opinion, over the outlook horizon that impact will not be as
severe as it seemed when the negative outlook was assigned," the
rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's also affirmed its Aa2 general obligation bond rating
for Washington's debt, affecting about $2.2 billion of
outstanding bonds. Its outlook is now in line with the two other
rating agencies, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's Ratings
Service.
Under a budget deal between Congress and President Barack
Obama, the U.S. government must cut, or sequester, $1.2 trillion
in spending over 10 years. When they forged the agreeement in
2011, Moody's lowered its outlook for the district, given that
the federal government is its main source of employment. A city
without a state, Washington also receives more than a quarter of
its budget from the federal government.
But the cuts, which began in March, have proven less
detrimental than many feared, especially as the private sector
in the region has added jobs.
Moody's said that since 2011 the District's available fund
balance and tax collections have improved, its growth forecasts
have remained conservative and it has mitigated liquidity risk
related to variable rate debt. It also has a strong pension,
according to Moody's.
"Those factors all illustrate that the District is better
positioned to withstand a degree of federal downsizing than it
was two years ago," Moody's said, adding that federal budget
cuts could still have "an outsize adverse impact on the
District's economy and finances and could result in a future
negative outlook revision or rating change depending on how
lower federal spending growth is implemented."
Almost since the day the spending cuts, also known as
sequestration, went into effect, members of the U.S. Congress
began debating how to undo the most drastic reductions.
Meanwhile, many agencies found they could make spending changes
that did not rely on job or service cuts.
Still, some federal employees have been furloughed,
resulting in lower salaries, and no one can say if the spending
pressures will lead to future layoffs.
A report released by the city's chief financial officer this
week found that the number of jobs located within the District
of Columbia, and held by residents and commuters alike, peaked
at 736,400 in October 2012 and dropped to 733,800 by May. The
number of residents with a job peaked this past March at
341,229, and then dropped 0.2 percent by May.
Federal government employment in the district was down 2.0
percent in May from a year earlier, while the private sector was
up 1.4 percent, according to the report.