WASHINGTON, July 31 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it revised its outlook for Washington, D.C., to stable from negative, largely because fears that federal spending cuts would damage the economy of the nation's capital have not been realized.

"Federal budget cuts that began to be implemented this spring have had a moderate impact on the local economy, and in our opinion, over the outlook horizon that impact will not be as severe as it seemed when the negative outlook was assigned," the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's also affirmed its Aa2 general obligation bond rating for Washington's debt, affecting about $2.2 billion of outstanding bonds. Its outlook is now in line with the two other rating agencies, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's Ratings Service.

Under a budget deal between Congress and President Barack Obama, the U.S. government must cut, or sequester, $1.2 trillion in spending over 10 years. When they forged the agreeement in 2011, Moody's lowered its outlook for the district, given that the federal government is its main source of employment. A city without a state, Washington also receives more than a quarter of its budget from the federal government.

But the cuts, which began in March, have proven less detrimental than many feared, especially as the private sector in the region has added jobs.

Moody's said that since 2011 the District's available fund balance and tax collections have improved, its growth forecasts have remained conservative and it has mitigated liquidity risk related to variable rate debt. It also has a strong pension, according to Moody's.

"Those factors all illustrate that the District is better positioned to withstand a degree of federal downsizing than it was two years ago," Moody's said, adding that federal budget cuts could still have "an outsize adverse impact on the District's economy and finances and could result in a future negative outlook revision or rating change depending on how lower federal spending growth is implemented."

Almost since the day the spending cuts, also known as sequestration, went into effect, members of the U.S. Congress began debating how to undo the most drastic reductions. Meanwhile, many agencies found they could make spending changes that did not rely on job or service cuts.

Still, some federal employees have been furloughed, resulting in lower salaries, and no one can say if the spending pressures will lead to future layoffs.

A report released by the city's chief financial officer this week found that the number of jobs located within the District of Columbia, and held by residents and commuters alike, peaked at 736,400 in October 2012 and dropped to 733,800 by May. The number of residents with a job peaked this past March at 341,229, and then dropped 0.2 percent by May.

Federal government employment in the district was down 2.0 percent in May from a year earlier, while the private sector was up 1.4 percent, according to the report.