WASHINGTON Feb 22 Washington, D.C.'s revenues
will keep rising this year, regardless of the wide-ranging
federal spending cuts set to begin next month, the financial
chief for the U.S. capital city said on Friday.
The district will likely bring in $6.06 billion this fiscal
year, which started in October, $190 million more than
previously estimated, CFO Natwar Gandhi said in a letter to the
D.C. Council. That represents 1.5 percent growth from last year.
Revenues will likely only increase 1.3 percent to $6.13
billion in the following fiscal year, he added.
"The estimate also anticipates lowered revenue and slower
revenue growth starting in the second half of fiscal 2013 as the
federal government enters a period of budget austerity to
implement the spending sequester or other measures to tame the
growing budget deficit," Gandhi said.
Information is lean about how the cuts scheduled to start on
March 1 as part of a process known as sequestration will
specifically impact the District, he said.
Still, Gandhi included estimates of how the cuts could
affect Washington's property and income tax collections should
the sequestration lead the federal government to cut its
workforce, contracts and leases.
About one-quarter of employed D.C. residents work for the
federal government and federal civilian jobs account for more
than a third of all the wages and salaries generated in the
city, Gandhi said in the letter.
"Furthermore, federal contracting accounts for many more
thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in earned income that
also contribute to the District's tax base," he added. "With
such a dominant presence a significant cutback in federal
employment or wages can be expected to have a major impact on
the District of Columbia's economy and revenues."
As home to the federal government and its many contractors,
Washington survived the 2007-09 recession better than most
cities and states and has strongly rebounded during the
recovery. But now the city's greatest provider of financial
stability and steady employment is becoming its greatest threat.
Congress is expected to return next week to negotiate a way
around sequestration. Nonetheless, many in the District expect
the federal government to seek out other ways to trim its
spending, especially as Republicans in Congress keep up pressure
to cut the U.S. debt and deficit.
Over the past year, "growth in employment located in D.C.
has almost come to a halt, commercial office vacancies are
rising, and tourism growth has slowed considerably," Gandhi
added, leaving the city vulnerable should federal spending drop
sharply.
Washington's economy is on a "good trajectory," said former
Mayor Anthony Williams, who is helping lead the search for the
next CFO when Gandhi steps down this summer, but with the
federal government's push to cut spending, it must diversify its
economy.