WASHINGTON Feb 22 Washington, D.C.'s revenues will keep rising this year, regardless of the wide-ranging federal spending cuts set to begin next month, the financial chief for the U.S. capital city said on Friday.

The district will likely bring in $6.06 billion this fiscal year, which started in October, $190 million more than previously estimated, CFO Natwar Gandhi said in a letter to the D.C. Council. That represents 1.5 percent growth from last year.

Revenues will likely only increase 1.3 percent to $6.13 billion in the following fiscal year, he added.

"The estimate also anticipates lowered revenue and slower revenue growth starting in the second half of fiscal 2013 as the federal government enters a period of budget austerity to implement the spending sequester or other measures to tame the growing budget deficit," Gandhi said.

Information is lean about how the cuts scheduled to start on March 1 as part of a process known as sequestration will specifically impact the District, he said.

Still, Gandhi included estimates of how the cuts could affect Washington's property and income tax collections should the sequestration lead the federal government to cut its workforce, contracts and leases.

About one-quarter of employed D.C. residents work for the federal government and federal civilian jobs account for more than a third of all the wages and salaries generated in the city, Gandhi said in the letter.

"Furthermore, federal contracting accounts for many more thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in earned income that also contribute to the District's tax base," he added. "With such a dominant presence a significant cutback in federal employment or wages can be expected to have a major impact on the District of Columbia's economy and revenues."

As home to the federal government and its many contractors, Washington survived the 2007-09 recession better than most cities and states and has strongly rebounded during the recovery. But now the city's greatest provider of financial stability and steady employment is becoming its greatest threat.

Congress is expected to return next week to negotiate a way around sequestration. Nonetheless, many in the District expect the federal government to seek out other ways to trim its spending, especially as Republicans in Congress keep up pressure to cut the U.S. debt and deficit.

Over the past year, "growth in employment located in D.C. has almost come to a halt, commercial office vacancies are rising, and tourism growth has slowed considerably," Gandhi added, leaving the city vulnerable should federal spending drop sharply.

Washington's economy is on a "good trajectory," said former Mayor Anthony Williams, who is helping lead the search for the next CFO when Gandhi steps down this summer, but with the federal government's push to cut spending, it must diversify its economy.