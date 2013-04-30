WASHINGTON, April 30 A booming real estate
market helped push up the revenues of Washington, D.C., in
March, with total tax collections rising 31.5 percent from a
year earlier to $985.6 million, the city's chief financial
officer said on Tuesday.
The housing sector has been picking up across the country,
but it is especially strong in the nation's capital. The CFO's
office found total home sales in March were 11.1 percent more
than a year earlier and the total value of all sales rose 15.7
percent from March 2012 to $328.5 million.
Still, as the federal government embarks on months of
automatic spending cuts known as sequestration, many in
Washington are watching for signs the local economy will stall
or the city's revenues will fall.
Real property taxes made up more than two-thirds of the
district's total collections, rising 53.6 percent from March
2012 to $677.8 million last month.
Individual income taxes also saw a large increase, of 24.7
percent to $72.1 million, as did corporate income taxes, which
were up 17.9 percent over the year at $81.8 million.
General sales taxes were the major drag in March, falling
14.4 percent from March 2012 to $76.9 million, according to the
CFO's monthly economic and revenue trends report.
The average price of a single family home was $666,011 in
March, 1.3 percent higher than the year before. Condominiums
fetched $433,633 on average, 3.5 percent more than in March
2012.
For the last 12 months, Washington's total tax collections
were $6.221 billion. That was nearly a billion more than the
$5.342 billion peak the district reached in September 2008,
before the recession dragged on the city's revenue.
The 2007-09 recession was mild for the district, which does
not belong to any state, largely because it is the seat of the
U.S. government, a steady employer.
There are now some signs government agencies or contractors
could be moving out after government's sequestration spending
cuts kicked in March 1.
For the quarter that ended in March, the vacancy rate for
local commercial office space ticked up slightly to 9.6 percent,
the CFO's office found.
Nonetheless, occupied office space reached a record high in
the quarter, of 122.57 million square feet.