Oct 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has launched an informal inquiry into Washington,
D.C., requesting a slew of documents from its Office of
Integrity and Oversight, the city disclosed on Tuesday.
The city said it intends to "fully cooperate" with the
request. The disclosure was made in a supplement to the official
statement for the District of Columbia's sale last week of $675
million of fiscal 2013 tax revenue anticipation notes.
The informal inquiry request the city received on Monday
from the SEC enforcement division's municipal securities and
public pensions fund unit asked for copies of audits,
inspections, reviews and investigations conducted by the office
between Jan. 1, 2010, and Oct. 19, 2012. The requested
information was related to Washington, D.C.'s chief financial
officer's offices of finance and treasury, tax and revenue and
financial operations and systems, according to the disclosure.
A SEC spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
The district's disclosure referred to recent media reports
concerning problems with an Office of Integrity and Oversight
audit on changes to property assessments. It also detailed
actions taken by the city council since Oct. 12, including a
hearing at which no improper actions were found and the adoption
of a plan to strengthen the audit process.
"Although there have been OIO reports over the years that
have raised concerns with certain processes related to the
collection of tax revenues, all of such concerns have been or
are in the process of being addressed," the document said.
The OIO was created by the Office of the Chief Financial
Officer in 2003 to conduct regular audits of its operations.