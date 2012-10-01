Oct 1 The Washington Post Co said it
would acquire a majority stake in privately held Celtic
Healthcare Inc, marking the education and media company's entry
into the healthcare sector.
Washington Post, which depends on its Kaplan education
business for growth, said the acquisition fits its strategy of
investing in companies with "demonstrated" earnings potential
and strong management teams.
The company did not disclose the purchase price.
Mars, Pennsylvania-based Celtic provides home healthcare and
hospice services in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic regions.
Washington Post shares were up more than 1 percent at
$367.40 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.