Nov 13 The Washington Post named Marty Baron executive editor, effective Jan. 2, 2013, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

Baron, currently the top editor of the Boston Globe, will succeed Marcus Brauchli, who has been in the post since 2008.

Baron will be the paper's third editor over the span of 22 years. Prior to Brauchli, the newsroom was led by long-time editor Leonard Downie Jr.

"We are thrilled to have Marty Baron lead the Washington Post's newsroom," Publisher Katharine Weymouth, whose family controls the paper, said in a statement.

"He has a demonstrated record of producing the highest quality journalism, which matches the legacy and expectations of The Post."

Baron takes control of the newsroom during a time of unprecedented challenges for newspapers, which are struggling with declining advertising revenue and readers who prefer smartphones and tablets to ink and paper.

The Washington Post Co has said print advertising revenue at the Post fell 11 percent to $51.4 million in the third quarter.

Baron has served as editor of the Globe, owned by the New York Times Co, since 2001. Under his leadership, the paper won six Pulitzer prizes.

Brauchli, who was previously with the Wall Street Journal, will assume a new role as vice president of the Washington Post Co, working closely with Chairman and Chief Executive Donald Graham.

"Under his leadership, we have become one newsroom publishing on multiple platforms, traffic has grown substantially and we are consistently recognized as among the most innovative mainstream news sites," Weymouth said.