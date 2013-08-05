By Jennifer Saba
Aug 5 Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos
will buy the Washington Post newspaper for $250 million in a
surprise deal that ends the Graham family's 80-year ownership
and hands one of the country's most influential publications to
the tech entrepreneur.
Bezos, hailed by many as a visionary who helped transform
Internet retail, called his acquisition a personal endeavor and
reassured Post employees and readers he will preserve the
paper's journalistic tradition, while driving innovation.
The acquisition, the latest in a flurry of recent media
deals including the New York Times Co's sale of the
Boston Globe for $70 million, is a further indication of the
unprecedented challenges newspapers face as advertising revenue
and readership decline.
Shares of the Washington Post Co climbed more than 5
percent to $599.85 after hours - their highest level in almost
five years.
"I understand the critical role the Post plays in
Washington, DC and our nation, and the Post's values will not
change," Bezos said in a letter addressed to employees and
published on the newspaper's website.
"There will of course be change at the Post over the coming
years. That's essential and would have happened with or without
new ownership," he added. "We will need to invent, which means
we will need to experiment."
Bezos, who has built Seattle-based Amazon.com into a
shopping and online technology force over the last two decades,
made a small foray into media earlier this year with a small
investment in Internet news site Business Insider.
The Washington Post, home to journalists as the "Watergate"
team of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, is among the rapidly
dwindling number of U.S. newspapers with a profitable business -
a function of the rapid migration of readers to Internet and
other digital media sources.
Warren Buffett owns a slice of its parent company,
Washington Post Co, whose operating income has plummeted almost
40 percent since 2008, to $146.2 million in 2012.
"I doubt it is a financially oriented investment for him as
much as a chance to play a more important role as a steward of
an important public trust/asset," said James Barksdale,
President of Atlanta investment firm Equity Investment Corp.
Barksdale said his firm did not own Washington Post shares
because he thought they traded higher than he thought justified,
"probably due to the Buffett halo," he added.
Bezos will buy the Post along with other newspaper assets
from the Washington Post Co. Amazon.com is to be kept separate
from the Post deal, according to the Washington Post.
The deal, which caught many industry watchers by surprise,
was arranged in private by Allen & Co. It comes on the heels of
near-unprecedented media deal activity this year, with the Globe
transaction announced just over the weekend, the Tribune Co
hiving off its publishing and broadcasting businesses and the
Los Angeles Times reportedly up for sale.
GRAHAM FAMILY RELINQUISH THEIR CLAIM
Washington Post Chairman and Chief Executive Donald E.
Graham, whose family owns the paper, explained his decision to
part ways with the publication, which will continue to be headed
on a daily basis by CEO Katharine Weymouth.
"As the newspaper business continued to bring up questions
to which we have no answers, Katharine and I began to ask
ourselves if our small public company was still the best home
for the newspaper. Our revenues had declined seven years in a
row," Graham said in his letter to employees.
"Jeff Bezos' proven technology and business genius, his
long-term approach and his personal decency make him a uniquely
good new owner for the Post."
The transaction covers The Washington Post and other
publishing businesses, including the Express newspaper, The
Gazette Newspapers, Southern Maryland Newspapers, Fairfax County
Times, El Tiempo Latino and Greater Washington Publishing.
Bezos is the world's 19th richest person with a fortune of
$25.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine. His other major
personal project is called Blue Origin, which aims to be one of
the first non-government funded ventures to send people and
cargo into space, potentially winning lucrative contracts that
were once fulfilled by NASA.
Bezos has already spent millions of dollars on this project,
with millions more in the pipeline.
He did not elaborate in great detail on his motivations
behind his latest deal on Monday. But in 2009, when asked at the
debut of the Kindle 2 whether the electronic-reader could help
print media, Bezos said he thought there were "genuine
opportunities" to save journalism.
"And we're excited about helping with that," he added,
according to the International Herald Tribune.