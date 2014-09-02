WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The Washington Post's owner,
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has named a former
executive from rival Politico as publisher of the 137-year-old
newspaper, replacing Katharine Weymouth.
Frederick J. Ryan Jr. will lead the paper, the Washington
Post said in a statement on Tuesday. His appointment ends 80
years of control by the Graham family after Weymouth's
great-grandfather bought the newspaper at a 1933 auction,
according to a separate report in the Post.
"This is just the beginning of a wonderful new chapter for
The Post," Weymouth said in the statement.
The move also seals in a new era for the media organization
marked last year when Bezos announced plans to buy the
newspaper. The purchase by the wealth technology visionary was
seen as a another sign of the steep challenges newspapers face
amid declining advertising revenue and readership even as it
sparked hope that so-called "old media" could reboot in the face
of rapidly changing technology.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for all of us in
media," Ryan said in the statement.
"The Washington Post is a crown jewel, exemplifying the
finest in editorial quality and journalistic values," he said,
adding that he was "honored to follow four generations of Graham
family leadership."
Ryan left Politico, owned by Allbritton Communications, last
month after announcing his planned departure in 2013.
Politico, seen as the Post's main competitor for political
coverage, was founded by two former Washington Post reporters.
Ryan said in an interview with the Washington Post that the
newspaper has made much progress in growing its digital
readership, and that he would seek to continue its "growth
strategy," including investing in innovation.
"You don't shrink your way to success," he said, according
to the paper.
He is expected to start on Oct. 1, the company said.
"I know he's excited to meet the team and roll up his
sleeves," Bezos said in the statement.
Ryan, 59, served as an administration official under
President Ronald Reagan and is chairman of the White House
Historical Association and the Ronald Reagan Presidential
Library Foundation, according to the paper's report.
A graduate of the University of Southern California, he has
edited two books about Reagan, and serves on the board of the
university's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism,
it said.
The Post has received some criticism over the years for
having a more liberal bent compared with other publications such
as the Washington Times.
Its executive editor, Martin Baron, told the paper that he
did not see any political implications for its newsroom from the
appointment.
"Our news coverage aims to be fair, honest and accurate," he
said, according to the report, adding that the paper is
"nonideological" and "will remain that way."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)