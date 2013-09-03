Sept 3 Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon
who shocked media watchers when he agreed to buy The
Washington Post, told the struggling newspaper he will guide it
using the same approach that successfully shaped his e-commerce
site and turned it into the world's largest online retailer.
In his first interview since the deal was made on Aug. 5,
Bezos told the Washington Post's Paul Farhi on Tuesday that he
will put the customer first, encourage innovation and be
patient.
"If we figure out a new golden era at the Post ... that
will be due to the ingenuity and inventiveness and
experimentation of the team at the Post," he told the paper.
"I'll be there with advice from a distance. If we solve that
problem, I won't deserve credit for it."
Bezos will buy from the Washington Post Co its
flagship and sister newspapers for $250 million, ending 80 years
of Graham-family ownership.
Bezos will visit the newspaper this week and meet with
employees, including a two-hour town-hall session with the
newsroom.
The Washington Post will operate independently of Amazon and
Bezos said his role will be to offer "a point of view" and
provide financial support.
Bezos warned that he is not a "lone genius" with a magic
formula for saving the newspaper, which has been beset with
challenges from declining readership to plunging advertising
revenue.
"You study, you debate, you brainstorm and the answers start
to emerge. It takes time. Nothing happens quickly in this mode,"
he said.
Since starting Amazon in 1994, Bezos' company grew from a
book retailer to a global bazaar that offers everything from
groceries and shoes to the tablet e-reader Kindle and cloud
computing services.
Amazon is renowned - and in some quarters infamous - for
its frequent spending on long-term investments, even if it means
missing analysts' financial targets.
"I'm skeptical of any mission that has advertisers at its
centerpiece," he said. "Whatever the mission is, it has news at
its heart."