(Corrected typographical error in word "education" in headline)
May 3 Washington Post Co reported an 85
percent drop in first-quarter net income on Friday on weakness
in its education and newspaper businesses.
Stronger results from the television and cable operations,
however, helped the company squeeze out a 0.4 percent rise in
total revenue to $959.1 million.
The first-quarter earnings indicated that its namesake
newspaper can't shake the problems clinging to the sector,
mainly a drain in advertising revenue and the loss of readers,
who are reading news elsewhere.
Total revenue at the newspaper division dropped 4 percent to
$127.3 million because of lower ad sales at its print edition.
It reported an operating loss of $34.5 million mainly due to
severance costs.
At its education division known as Kaplan, revenue fell 3
percent to $527.8 million.
Net income for the quarter was $4.7 million, or 64 cents per
share, compared with $31 million, or $4.07 per share in the same
quarter last year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)