July 18 The Washington Post Co may be
taking a page out of the "Oracle of Omaha's" playbook, by
further diversifying as profit and revenue at its namesake
newspaper sag.
On Thursday, the Washington Post said it was buying Forney
Corp, a supplier of products and systems for power and
industrial boilers, from United Technologies Corp for an
undisclosed sum.
Warren Buffett, the Washington Post's largest shareholder
and a former board member, has built Omaha, Nebraska-based
Berkshire Hathaway Inc into one of the pre-eminent U.S.
companies by acquiring disparate businesses from furniture to
railroads to underwear.
The Washington Post has shed most of its publishing assets
in recent years, including Newsweek magazine and community
newspapers. Its education division has been challenged by
tougher regulations.
The Graham family, which controls the Washington Post, has
shifted it focus from media to other sectors like healthcare
with its acquisition of Celtic Healthcare and now industrial
services.
Donald Graham, chairman and chief executive of the
Washington Post Co, said in a statement the acquisition of
Forney is part of an "ongoing strategy of investing in companies
with demonstrated earnings potential and strong management
teams.
"We are a diverse group of businesses sharing common goals
and values, but each with its own identity and workplace
culture, and with management responsible for its operations."