Feb 8 The Washington Post Co will
offer voluntary buyout to some of its newsroom employees as it
seeks to reduce headcount and save costs, an internal memo
showed.
The memo from Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli on
Wednesday said the objective is a limited staff reduction.
The voluntary buyout will be offered to certain newsroom
departments and there will be caps on the number of people who
can participate, Brauchli said in the memo, a copy of which was
emailed to Reuters.
Like most U.S. newspapers, Washington Post has also been hit
by falling advertising revenue and circulation as readers
increasingly switch to digital media.
"We may turn down some volunteers if we feel their departure
would impair our journalism. That said, it is important that we
achieve real savings," Brauchli said.
The company would discuss the details of the proposed
program with the Newspaper Guild over the next two weeks and
details will be given after that.
The program does not accelerate pension benefits but will
include enhanced separation payments and company-paid COBRA
(health insurance) premiums for eligible fulltime employees.
In November, the company reported a quarterly net loss as
advertising revenue at its flagship newspaper fell and fewer
students signed up at its Kaplan chain of for-profit colleges.
Washington Post's shares were trading up 1 percent at
$385.63 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.