Nov 18 Washington Post Co is changing its name to Graham Holdings Co after it sold the Washington Post newspaper to Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos.

The company's symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to "GHC" from Nov. 29, Washington Post Co said on Monday.

Washington Post Co, which also owns education services provider Kaplan, said in August it would sell its newspaper and other publishing businesses, as declining advertising revenue and readership hurt print media.

The sale to Bezos closed on Oct. 1.