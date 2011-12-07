Dec 7 More than two decades after adviser Drew
Bottaro left the boutique wealth manager Weston Financial for a
job at Deloitte, and later Wells Fargo, the Massachusetts-based
adviser has returned to his roots -- as vice president of the
firm.
Bottaro, who most recently served as a senior relationship
manager at Wells Fargo's ultra-high-net-worth family
wealth unit, rejoined Weston Financial in October, the firm
said late Tuesday.
"I left when they were still going strong," he said in an
interview on Wednesday. "In the late 80s, Weston Financial was
a pioneer in the comprehensive financial planning field."
In the intervening years, the Wellesley-based firm was
acquired by parent company Washington Trust Wealth Management,
which has about $4 billion in assets under management.
"A lot of it still the same," he said. "The business model
is still fee-based financial planning and investment advisory
services."
In his new role, Bottaro serves as both an adviser for the
firm's high-net-worth clients and as an internal resource for
other Weston Financial advisers, helping out with the firm's
business development.
After his initial departure from Weston in the late 80s,
Bottaro spent roughly a decade at the accounting firm Deloitte,
where he advised corporate executives and high-net-worth
individuals in financial and estate planning.
"It's interesting how culturally easy it was to return to
my professional cultural roots," Bottaro said. "It's where I
formed a lot of my professional values, which are still
intact."