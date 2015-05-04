JAKARTA May 4 Shares of Indonesia's PT Waskita
Karya Tbk fell nearly 10 percent on Monday after the
state-controlled construction firm unveiled plans for a rights
issue in a range whose bottom end was far below its previous
closing stock price.
Waskita shares plunged as much as 9.9 percent, far
underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange,
which rose 1.3 percent, before rebounding. By 0352 GMT, the
shares were down 3.2 percent at 1,665 rupiah.
Waskita has set a price range of 1,300-1,650 rupiah per
share for its rights issue, Anton Nugroho, Waskita's corporate
secretary, told Reuters in a text message. The stock had
previously closed at 1,720 rupiah.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)