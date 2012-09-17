Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
Sept 17 Waste Connections Inc said it would acquire R360 Environmental Solutions Inc, a provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment for about $1.3 billion in cash.
Waste Connections, that provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, expects the deal to be accretive to free cash flow margins.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report