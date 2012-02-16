* Q4 ad EPS $0.63 vs est $0.60

* Q4 rev up 7 pct

Feb 15 Waste Management Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as sales from Oakleaf, a recently acquired business, boosted revenue growth.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of $2.22 a share to $2.30 a share for fiscal 2012. Analysts on average were execting earnings of $2.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Waste Management reported earnings attributable to shareholders of $266 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with earnings of $281 million, or 59 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 63 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.4 billion, with $145 million of the growth coming from the acquired Oakleaf business.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 60 cents a share, on revenue of $3.35 billion.

In July, Waste Management acquired smaller rival Oakleaf Global Holdings for $425 million in July to strengthen its domestic customer base and expand into new regions.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $35.02 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.