BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co says issued $725 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
Sept 5 Waste Management Inc on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WASTE MANAGEMENT AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.9 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.681 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.937 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
* Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp as of June 5 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qYW09u) Further company coverage: