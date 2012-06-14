* Insurance supervisor Hahn moves to new position
FRANKFURT, June 14 German financial watchdog
Bafin is seeking a new head of insurance supervision just as
preparations for a transformational new solvency capital regime
for insurers enters the home stretch.
The German watchdog said Gabriele Hahn, who has held the top
insurance supervision job for less than 18 months, would take up
responsibility for regulatory services and human resources from
June 15.
Hahn's boss and Bafin president Elke Koenig would take over
responsibility for insurance supervision until a successor was
found, Bafin said, adding that Hahn's organisational expertise
was needed in her new position as the watchdog conducts a
fundamental review of its structure and activities.
"We are still well positioned when it comes to insurance
supervision," a Bafin spokesman said, referring to Koenig's long
experience in the insurance sector.
Koenig spent nearly 20 years in finance and held top
positions in the reinsurance industry, first at the world's
biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, and later at No. 3
player Hannover Re, where she served as Chief
Financial Officer from 2002-2009.
The German Finance Ministry and Bafin are considering
internal and external candidates for Hahn's replacement and
expect the vacancy to be filled quickly, Bafin said.
National regulators and insurance companies are scrambling
to get to grips with the EU's new capital rules that are still
not finalised but are due to take effect in 2014.
The rules, known as Solvency II, will force insurers to
tighten their risk management practices and more closely link
their capital buffers to the actual risks on their books,
ultimately providing greater protection for policy holders.
Many German insurers are unhappy with the direction
regulators have been taking, with major players like Allianz
saying the rules threaten their ability to provide
life insurance policies.
Insurers also complain that the rules are too complex and
the transition period too short before they take effect.
A spokeswoman for the EU's insurance watchdog, the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said Hahn
would represent Bafin at EIOPA's Board of Supervisors meeting on
June 14 and 15 and would be replaced by Koenig thereafter until
Bafin finds a new insurance head.
