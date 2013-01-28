FRANKFURT Jan 28 The European Union's insurance
watchdog has invited feedback on new rules about capital
requirements and risk management, after life insurers complained
they would make products with long-term guarantees too
financially burdensome to be viable.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) said on Monday insurance companies would have nine weeks
to test options in the proposed rules, known as Solvency II.
Some life insurance companies have said that the proposed
new rules would make their products unworkable because they
would be forced to hold so much more capital in exchange for
selling products guaranteeing returns to customers.
With traditional guaranteed life insurance products, the
insurance company bears the risk of covering the future
guarantee, as opposed to index-linked life insurance, where the
consumer bears all the investment risk. The former type of
products are particularly popular in Germany, France and Spain.
European life insurance premiums totalled 633 billion euros
($853 billion) in 2011, according to industry trade body
Insurance Europe. Insurers expect the study's results to show
that a major rewrite of the rules applying to life insurance
will be needed.
This could hold up the formal introduction of Solvency II,
which EIOPA expects will come into force no earlier than Jan. 1,
2016. Germany's insurance watchdog has said that a 2017 start
may be more realistic.
EIOPA has said it will try to bring forward other parts of
the rules, where there is widespread agreement.
The Chairman of EIOPA said in a statement on Monday that the
study would provide a "reliable basis for an informed political
decision" on what requirements for long-term guarantees will be
included in Solvency II.
"It is essential for policyholder protection and financial
stability that Solvency II appropriately reflects the long-term
financial position and risk exposure of insurance and
reinsurance undertakings carrying out insurance business of a
long-term nature," Gabriel Bernardino said in the statement.
Insurers are not required to participate in the assessment
but EIOPA said it hoped as many as possible would take part.
Big insurers like Allianz, Axa and
Generali are expected to be well-prepared for Solvency
II, but many smaller insurers feel the rules are too complex or
should not apply to them to the same extent.
Insurers will have until March 31 to carry out the
assessment, with national supervisors reviewing the data in
April and May before handing them over to EIOPA and the European
Commission for analysis.
The technical results and EIOPA's conclusions are due to be
published in the second half of June, the watchdog said.