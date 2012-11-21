FRANKFURT Nov 21 The EU's insurance and
pensions watchdog plans to draw up criteria for a new class of
European retirement savings product that will be available
across the region to supplement national old-age pension
schemes.
Setting Europe-wide standards should lead to lower costs for
the consumer while still achieving a high degree of safety by
requiring companies to apply rigorous risk-management, the head
of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) said on Wednesday.
"The product could be developed to finance defined
contribution schemes, both individually and collectively,"
Gabriel Bernardino told a news conference.
Regulators are concerned that Europe's rapidly ageing
population needs to do more to provide for itself in old age, by
boosting investment in private pensions, which stand alongside
state and job-related pension schemes.
The euro debt crisis is also putting pressure on national
governments to slash state pension payents.
The EU-certified retirement products would not replace
national pension plans and existing products could be marketed
cross-border if they meet the criteria set by regulators,
Bernardino said.
"It is up to the private sector to develop the products but
we would look at the characteristics that are fundamental for EU
citizens to have trust in building the savings for their
retirement," he said.
Bernardino declined to give a timetable for when the
products might be available but said EIOPA would be drafting and
consulting on the plans over the course of next year.
"This is more a medium-term project but there are clear
expectations that we need to do it right," Bernardino said.