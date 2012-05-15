(Adds comment from Swatch)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH May 15 The Swiss competition commission
said it will extend measures for Swatch Group to supply
mechanical components to competitors through 2013.
"This move was necessary because the lead time for ordering
watch components are usually several months, but the probe
against Swatch cannot be concluded by mid-year," the competition
commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The regulatory measures form part of a Swiss investigation
into Swatch opened last June, probing the relationship Swatch
has with competitors it sells watch components to.
The Biel-based luxury goods firm , which is seeking more
autonomy on which firms it sells components to and at what
price, said it hoped for a ruling from the commission by
year-end.
