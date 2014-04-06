* Brands focus on ladies' watches as growth flags
* Women buying chunky watches, new models
* Growth of middle-class Asian market driving interest
* Watchmakers capitalising on booming jewellery market
By Silke Koltrowitz
BASEL, Switzerland, April 6 A recent advert from
luxury watchmaker Omega shows a large, technologically-advanced
timepiece. So far, so typical. But this one is studded with
diamonds and worn by actress Nicole Kidman. Called the
Ladymatic, it's the future of the industry.
The bulk of the $50-billion Swiss watch market has for years
been aimed at wealthy men drawn to high-tech, gadget-loaded
timepieces they can wear as status symbols. These customers'
interest has waned little despite economic fluctuations - though
the recent financial crisis hurt sales, it was followed by a
stronger rebound that was driven by demand in China.
Now however, sales of men's watches in China have slowed,
and demand in the West is not enough to pick up the slack. Faced
with only single digit growth prospects, top brands are looking
to the other 50 percent of the population for inspiration.
"Women are the future of watches," says Jean-Claude Biver,
head of LVMH's watch unit. "There's huge potential in
women's watches that is only half exploited today."
Traditionally women have shown little inclination to buy the
kind of mechanically complex, multi-functional pieces on which
Swiss manufacturers have built their reputation for precision -
this kind of engineering needs space and results in the big
dials which women tend to shun for battery-powered, unobtrusive
styles.
However fashions are changing. A trend for bulkier watches,
and a boom in jewellery sales have lifted levels of interest,
which has also been driven by a growing middle-class female
customer base in China.
A study by Digital Luxury Group showed that online searches
for ladies' watches rose 7.5 percent in 2013, led by China and
Swatch Group brands. In the same year, the share of female
watches in the luxury watch market rose to 35 percent from 20
percent in 1995, market analysts Bain & Co. found.
NEW BUYERS, NEW MODELS
Stephen Urquhart, head of Swatch Group's Omega brand, said
the success of its Ladymatic model, first launched in Beijing in
2010, was driven by Asian women.
"In China, women are really emerging as buyers. There are
more women buying for themselves," he said.
The Asian market is also a cross-over point for another
trend - the resurgence of interest in jewellery that has seen
Swatch acquire Harry Winston to provide eager customers with
even more precious diamond-studded watches than those modelled
by Ms Kidman.
Bernstein analysts forecast that sales of branded jewellery,
which makes up 20 percent of the total market, will grow at a
compound annual rate of 8-9 percent from 2012-17, compared with
6-7 percent growth for the luxury industry as a whole.
In addition to providing bejewelled watches the big brands
are also coming under pressure to provide different
technological aspects to their ranges.
Last year, Ulysse Nardin launched a mechanical watch for
women, the Jade, that - at the request of its Chairwoman Chai
Schnyder - does not damage ladies' manicures because there's no
need to push or pull the crown to set the date and time.
...AND BACK TO SMALL AGAIN
Other watchmakers are hard at work to produce designs that
will attract female buyers for whom a chunky timepiece is still
a turn-off.
"The more functions you add to a mechanical (watch) the
thicker it gets. Maybe we have to wait for technical advances to
go more into miniatures," said Thierry Stern, chairman of Patek
Philippe, which makes some of the most complicated technical
watches on the market.
Currently, only about a third of Patek's watches end up on
women's wrists, but Stern wants to increase that share to 40
percent.
Brands like Hermes and Dior are working
at the other end of the scale - offering very small watches
this season.
"We go a bit against the market with our new Faubourg models
because most brands make bigger watches, but we believe in the
elegance of a jewellery watch," said Luc Perramond, head of
Hermes' watch unit, La Montre Hermes.
Its new Faubourg watch measures a mere 15.5 millimetres in
diameter, even smaller than Dior's 19 millimetre Mini D.
($1 = 0.8916 Swiss Francs)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)