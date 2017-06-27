June 27 Insurance claims processor Watchstone
Group Plc, formerly known as Quindell, said Stefan
Borson, the firm's general counsel and company secretary, will
succeed Indro Mukerjee as chief executive officer.
Watchstone said it would cut the size of its board by
January next year to comprise its non-executive chairman, CEO,
finance director and two non-executive directors.
This month, Watchstone was served with High Court proceeding
issued by Australia's biggest class-action law firm Slater and
Gordon for breach of warranty and/or fraudulent
misrepresentation for a total amount of up to 637 million pounds
($810.71 million) plus interest in damages.
In 2015, Melbourne-based Slater & Gordon paid 637 million
pounds for the professional services unit of Quindell Plc,
making it one of that country's biggest law firms. Soon after,
Quindell was accused of accounting irregularities, leading to
fierce selling in Slater & Gordon shares.
($1 = 0.7857 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)