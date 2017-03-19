NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.

The business and investment publication recommended three water-related stocks: Tetra Tech, Xylem and Itron. It also noted two exchange-traded funds offering diversified exposure to similar equities: PowerShares Water Resources and Guggenheim S&P Global Water.

"As demand for fresh water grows worldwide, appetite for shares of companies that distribute, purify, pump, filter it, and monitor its use will grow as well," Barron's wrote. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Sandra Maler)