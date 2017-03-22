LONDON, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One in four
children — 600 million in total — may live in areas with
severely limited water resources by 2040, putting them at risk
of deadly diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, the U.N.
children's agency UNICEF said on Wednesday.
Already some 500 million children live in areas with limited
water supplies, and the demand for water today far exceeds
available resources in 36 countries, UNICEF said.
Supplies are expected to shrink further due to droughts,
rising temperatures, flooding, population growth and
urbanisation, the U.N. agency said in a report.
If no action is taken to clean up and conserve water
supplies, more children will be forced to drink potentially
unsafe water as a result, UNICEF said.
"Around the world, millions of children lack access to safe
water - endangering their lives, undermining their health, and
jeopardising their futures," said UNICEF executive director
Anthony Lake.
"This crisis will only grow unless we take collective action
now,” he added in a statement.
Climate change is one of the reasons behind reduced water
sources in the future, impacting "the quality and quantity of
the water", Cecilia Scharp, a senior water advisor at UNICEF,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Flooding, which is expected to increase due to rising sea
levels and changing weather patterns, can pollute water supplies
and spread unsafe water across wide areas.
Droughts are also expected to increase in frequency and
severity.
Women and girls now spend 200 million hours a day collecting
water, and this will rise if they are forced to travel further
to reach water sources, making them vulnerable to attack in some
countries, UNICEF said.
UNICEF’s projections are based on models assuming no action
is taken to conserve water and tackle pollution, Scharp said.
But governments, industries, agricultural businesses and
communities can help diminish the impact of climate change on
children in countries pressed for water resources, the agency
said.
Governments should plan for risks to water supplies from
drought, rising temperatures, flooding, population growth and
urbanisation, Scharp said.
Businesses should ensure they are conserving as much water
as possible, and reusing waste water whenever they can, UNICEF
said.
"You can use economic incentives so people don't overuse
(water),” Scharp said of local governments.
“You can put restrictions on ... personal use of water in
urban areas where a lot of water is used for lifestyle
activities, more than (for) consumption."
Poorer children will be hurt the most by a depletion of
water sources in the future. This "should come as no surprise",
UNICEF said.
(Reporting by J.D. Capelouto; editing by Alex Whiting.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/climate)